CM Punk Returning To The Ring For Role In Wrestling Drama Series

CM Punk is getting back into a wrestling ring but it’s not to get ready for another run. Instead, it’s the latest Hollywood role for him.

Actor Stephen Amell took to Twitter today in order to welcome the former WWE star to the Starz series, Heels, as Punk will be on the show and making a return to the squared circle.

Amell wrote, “Please welcome @CMPunk to @HeelsSTARZ — He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike.”

- Advertisement -

Pwinsider.com reported after the photo was posted that the former WWE Champion is currently filming for the show after being in Atlanta for several weeks. He mentioned on social media that he was quarantining in advance for a work-related thing, which turned out to be this show. He’s slated to be a rival of Amell in a potential recurring role.

Punk impressed casting directors for the role of Jack Spade back in 2017, but never got the role because the project was put on hold. Amell later filled that role so now Punk will be portraying his adversary.

After dealing with injuries and not wanting to wrestle anymore, Punk decided to walk out of WWE on the Monday following the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in 2014. He recently celebrated the anniversary on social media.