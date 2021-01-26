Cody Rhodes Reveals WarnerMedia Pitched AEW Awards Show

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former TNT Champion discussed a number of topics during his time on the show, including how the AEW Awards show came about. The Awards Show will be taking place tomorrow night on Bleacher Report.

“It’s all gonna be on Bleacher Report” Cody Rhodes began on Busted Open. “It’s very exciting because this award show, like, I don’t know how much inside baseball this is, but this award show was an idea from our partners at AEW on TNT, the WarnerMedia folks” Cody then revealed.

Cody Rhodes on Awards Night

“This was an idea that they presented us” Rhodes continued. “They produced it, they sent the crew and they worked with Tony Khan on it. I just really appreciate all that crew at WarnerMedia; it’s very much a lot of the same crew who helps with Go Big show.”

Cody then finished by further praising WarnerMedia and the company’s partners. “It’s great to have a good partner in the space, and someone who’s proud of what we’re doing as a AEW on Warner media networks” Cody Rhodes stated. “That’s why I really enjoyed it. They got to do everything and we just got to sit back. [Tony] Schiavone and Britt Baker hosted it, we just got to sit back and accept some award, it’s real physical awards, so that was, that was cool. It was a real treat.”

Here’s the full list of the 2021 AEW Awards categories and nominations:

Best Moment on the Mic

MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech

Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Biggest Surprise:

Matt Hardy’s Debut

Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

Sting’s AEW Debut

Miro revealed as Best Man

Breakout Star – Male:

Orange Cassidy

Darby Allin

Eddie Kingston

John Silver

Breakout Star – Female

Hikaru Shida

Anna Jay

Tay Conti

Big Swole

Penelope Ford

Biggest Beatdown

Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

High Flyer Award

Rey Fenix

Marq Quen

Nick Jackson

PAC

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After

Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

The Parking Lot Brawl

The Bunkhouse Match

Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest WTF Moment

Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

Inner Circle Vegas Trip

Best Twitter Follow

MJF

Orange Cassidy

Dr. Britt Baker

Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year