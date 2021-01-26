Cody Rhodes Reveals WarnerMedia Pitched AEW Awards Show

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former TNT Champion discussed a number of topics during his time on the show, including how the AEW Awards show came about. The Awards Show will be taking place tomorrow night on Bleacher Report.
“It’s all gonna be on Bleacher Report” Cody Rhodes began on Busted Open. “It’s very exciting because this award show, like, I don’t know how much inside baseball this is, but this award show was an idea from our partners at AEW on TNT, the WarnerMedia folks” Cody then revealed.
Cody Rhodes on Awards Night
“This was an idea that they presented us” Rhodes continued. “They produced it, they sent the crew and they worked with Tony Khan on it. I just really appreciate all that crew at WarnerMedia; it’s very much a lot of the same crew who helps with Go Big show.”
Cody then finished by further praising WarnerMedia and the company’s partners. “It’s great to have a good partner in the space, and someone who’s proud of what we’re doing as a AEW on Warner media networks” Cody Rhodes stated. “That’s why I really enjoyed it. They got to do everything and we just got to sit back. [Tony] Schiavone and Britt Baker hosted it, we just got to sit back and accept some award, it’s real physical awards, so that was, that was cool. It was a real treat.”
Here’s the full list of the 2021 AEW Awards categories and nominations:
Best Moment on the Mic
- MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech
- Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
- Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation
- Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
- Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
Biggest Surprise:
- Matt Hardy’s Debut
- Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
- Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One
- Sting’s AEW Debut
- Miro revealed as Best Man
Breakout Star – Male:
- Orange Cassidy
- Darby Allin
- Eddie Kingston
- John Silver
Breakout Star – Female
- Hikaru Shida
- Anna Jay
- Tay Conti
- Big Swole
- Penelope Ford
Biggest Beatdown
- Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
- Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family
- Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables
- Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
- The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl
High Flyer Award
- Rey Fenix
- Marq Quen
- Nick Jackson
- PAC
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After
- Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle
- The Parking Lot Brawl
- The Bunkhouse Match
- Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker
Biggest WTF Moment
- Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault
- Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
- Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
- Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing
LOL Award
- Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
- Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
- Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool
- Inner Circle Vegas Trip
Best Twitter Follow
- MJF
- Orange Cassidy
- Dr. Britt Baker
- Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
- Stadium Stampede
- Moxley wins AEW Championship
- Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship
- Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks
- Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
- The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title