Corey Graves Gives His ‘Dark Horse’ Picks for Royal Rumble Matches

WWE commentator Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast has come back after a short layoff in 2020. Graves had Goldberg appear on the show this week as part of the WWE Royal Rumble build-up.

During the show, Corey Graves would give his picks for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. Going against the more established betting favorites, Graves would say that he sees Bayley and Cesaro winning the Women’s and Men’s matches respectively.

Corey Graves Picks His Rumble Winners

“I’m picking Bayley to win the Women’s Rumble” Corey Graves began on the show. “She’s won the Grand Slam and she’s done everything there is to do in the Women’s division. However, she has yet to win a women’s Royal Rumble match, and for my money Bayley is just firing on all cylinders right now.”

Graves the revealed that he is picking Cesaro to win the Rumble match and go on to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. “And for the men’s side of things? I’m gonna throw a dark horse at you. It’s no secret, I have advocated for him on this podcast for many moons. I think, finally? The stars have aligned and he is functioning at a high enough level. I think Cesaro shocks everybody and wins the Royal Rumble. And I’m going to do you one better. Not only is Cesaro winning the men’s Royal Rumble match? Cesaro then challenges Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.”

The chances of Bayley winning the Women’s Rumble are arguably far higher than Cesaro taking the Men’s. Whilst SmackDown has done a very good job week to week this year building more stars? For Cesaro to win and defeat the likes of Brock Lesnar (potentially), Daniel Bryan, Goldberg (potentially) and Big E would be a real shock, but a welcome shock.

Do you agree with Corey Graves? Do you think that Bayley and Cesaro have a shot at winning the matches this Sunday? Let us know in the comments