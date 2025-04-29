Former WWE Superstar Carmella and Corey Graves Expecting Second Child

Leah Van Dale, known to WWE fans as Carmella, and Corey Graves are expanding their family with the announcement of Van Dale’s second pregnancy. The couple shared the news on Instagram, revealing they are expecting their newest addition this fall.

Their son, Dimitri, was born in November 2023. Van Dale is also stepmother to Graves’ three children from a previous marriage.

“All in perfect time,” they wrote alongside the announcement. “Our new chapter begins this fall.”

It has been over two years since Van Dale last competed in the ring. Following Dimitri’s birth, she has been managing drop foot, a post-pregnancy complication that affects mobility. Although she’s spoken about difficulties with activities like running, Van Dale has maintained a positive outlook and remains hopeful for an eventual in-ring return.