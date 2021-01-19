Danny Limelight On His Contractual Status With AEW

Danny Limelight has wrestled for companies such as NJPW, AEW, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood and GCW in the past year and gained a lot of reorganization from his appearances for these promotions.

Though his participation in events of both AEW and NJPW have raised questions among fans and many people have been wondering about his status with both the companies.

During his recent interview with WrestlingInc, Limelight revealed his contractual status with both the promotions and he confirmed that he remains a free agent:

“I’m not signed anywhere. I haven’t signed any contracts. When an opportunity presents itself, I’m gonna make sure it’s a company that I can add value to, that I feel like I would be an asset to,

A company I feel that’s gonna care about me and care about how my career is gonna go.” said Danny, “It needs to be what I feel is best for the company and what’s best for me and my daughter.”

Talking about the year he has had, the indie star said that he is very fortunate that the last year took him in the right direction and the hard work and consistency paid off.

Apart from this, Danny Limelight also talked about things like a potential partnership between AEW and NJPW and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.