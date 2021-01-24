Dax Harwood: I Want Chad Gable In All Elite Wrestling

AEW star Dax Harwood recently appeared on a special AdFreeShows watchalong as part of the ARN podcast. Harwood joined AEW on-screen coach and former WWE agent Arn Anderson to discuss The Revival vs American Alpha from NXT Takeover Dallas in 2016.

The match is heralded as one of the greatest tag team bouts in WWE history; with the team now known as FTR losing the belts to Chad Gable and Jason Jordan.

During the special ‘Top Guy’ AdFreeShows watchalong, Dax Harwood stated how all four men became best friends during their run of NXT house shows working the tag team match. Harwood also stated that Jason Jordan is probably one of the hardest working performers he has ever been in the ring with. Dax clarified also that Jordan is right up there in talent with the aforementioned Chad Gable.

“That’s what separates you. That’s what separates the wrestlers from guys who are playing wrestler” Dax Harwood stated during the stream; discussing the nuance and intricacy of the match. “Theres guys who can go in there and do some athletic, crazy stuff. And I wish I could, but if you believe in your heart that you’re the best? If you believe that you’re the biggest badass in the world? Nobody can beat you, you’re gonna look legit.”

Dax Harwood on Chad Gable

Dax Harwood then finished by saying that All Elite should look at getting Chad Gable brought into the company. “I think we should get Gable into AEW, but that’s just my thought.”

Whilst Chad Gable‘s WWE contract status is not clear? The phrasing from Harwood seemed to indicate that this could be a possibility, although there’s no way to truly determine if that’s the case without speaking to Gable. The former NXT Tag Team Champion Chad Gable has been used on SmackDown more over the past few weeks; running his Alpha Academy with Otis and also helping Daniel Bryan.

There’s clearly a huge upside to be had with Chad Gable as a legitimate singles star. Back in his NXT days there was a lot of comparisons made to another former amateur wrestler with charisma, Kurt Angle.

Do you agree with Dax Harwood? Do you think that Chad Gable should head to AEW? Let us know in the comments