Drew McIntyre Addresses Positive COVID-19 Test On WWE Raw

WWE delivered on its promise that Drew McIntyre would speak about his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday’s episode of Raw.

News that the WWE Champion tested positive for the virus came out on Monday when WWE confirmed it in a statement on its website. At the time, WWE noted that he was in quarantine after finding out. Originally, he was supposed to take on Randy Orton in a non-title match on this show, but that was scrapped.

McIntyre recorded a message via his phone that aired on the show where he talked about how he is one of the fortunate ones to not have any symptoms, but assured that COVID is not something to take lightly.

He said that people shouldn’t think they can’t catch it because they can. He noted that the only way to stop the virus is by working together and pleaded fans to follow social distancing guidelines as well as wearing masks.

McIntyre just defended the WWE Title over Keith Lee in the main event of last week’s episode of Raw, which was billed as Legends Night. After the match, Goldberg came out and confronted McIntyre. Eventually, the WWE Hall of Famer challenged him to a title match at the upcoming Royal Rumble show then shoved McIntyre down to close the show.

There’s no word yet on whether McIntyre’s COVID-19 diagnosis will impact plans for him to wrestle Goldberg at this pay-per-view event on January 31, 2021.