Drew McIntyre Provides Update On His Health & Royal Rumble Status

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is currently out of action while battling COVID-19.

During his time away from the ring, McIntyre took part in a virtual panel at the CES consumer technology tradeshow. He joined the GlobalVC Sports panel. The organization brings together sports business executives, investors and entrepreneurs.

McIntyre was interviewed by veteran sports journalist Bonnie Bernstein. Despite having COVID-19, he remains asymptomatic and feels good. He fully intends on being medically cleared by the end of the month, when he is scheduled to faceBill Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble.

- Advertisement -

McIntyre also touted WWE‘s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized the serious nature of the disease. According to the champion, WWE‘s protocols have prevented him from interacting with and potentially infecting others.

Other topics discussed include his journey to WWE, making his debut at just 22 years old and finally reaching the top of the mountain by defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at last year’s WrestleMania.

You can watch Drew McIntyre‘s comments from the GlobalVC Sports virtual presentation at NYVCSports.com.