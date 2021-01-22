Drew McIntyre Reacts To News Of Having Fans At WrestleMania

WWE‘s chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon recently confirmed plans for having fans in attendance for WrestleMania 37 and now the WWE champion Drew McIntyre has reacted to the news.

The Scottish psychopath recently had an interview with WFLA where he talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and how he headlined WrestleMania 36 without any fans in attendance.

When asked about the news of fans’ return, the WWE Champion said that it’s the one thing they have been missing all year and McIntyre called the WWE Universe their number one superstar:

- Advertisement -

“It’s the one thing we’ve been missing all year. It’s our number one Superstar, our secret sauce, what makes WWE special is how passionate and loud, and knowledgeable our fanbase are.

They can change the pace of a match. They can make an average match good, a good match great, or if an interview is going on in the ring that they don’t like, they’ll crap all over it,”

Drew McIntyre continued by saying that while they do see the reaction of people on social media among other places they still miss the live interaction:

“And we miss them. We miss the live interaction. We see everything on social media. We hear the reactions live in the ThunderDome. But to have the fans there in person, that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is currently set to defend his title against Goldberg at next Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV on January 31.