Drew McIntyre Reacts To Undertaker’s ‘Soft’ Comments

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently discussed The Undertaker‘s comments about modern day WWE being ‘soft.’ The Deadman recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and compared today’s product to that of the Attitude Era and prior.

“It’s tough right now, for me, because the product has changed so much. It’s kinda soft” Undertaker said on the podcast. “I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it” Undertaker continued. “To the young guys, ‘oh, he’s a bitter old guy.’ I’m not bitter, I did my time. I walked away. I just think the product is a little soft. There are guys here and there who have an edge to them, but there’s too much pretty and not enough edge.”

Drew McIntyre on The Undertaker

“I don’t agree whatsoever” Drew McIntyre began speaking to Riju Dasgupta from Sportskeeda. “Especially from an in-ring perspective. I’m not sure if…I listened to part of it, I haven’t listened to the whole interview because it’s pretty new. But I think he (Undertaker) meant referring to the storylines and characters etc.”

“The co-host on the [Joe Rogan] show is a fan from the Attitude Era” McIntyre continued. “So I think they were referring to outlandish storylines back in the day, more sexually based content, more risqué, more 18 plus. Our current product is PG, so there’s only so far that we can push it and are willing to push it. There’s certain things from back in the day that were awesome, there’s certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn’t want to go back to. So I’m not sure if it was more from like that perspective, when it comes to the stories not being as adult based as it used to be.”

Drew McIntyre then finished by saying that today’s WWE roster the ‘best ever.’ “But I think we’re walking a good line right now. When it comes to the in-ring game? That’s not true at all [about the product being soft]. It’s never been more physical, the in-ring talent right now? We’ve got the best in-ring roster of all time.”

