Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title Against Goldberg At WWE Royal Rumble

The big clash between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg took place at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. This is where McIntyre put the WWE Title on the line against the WWE Hall of Famer.

The match featured a hot start as before the match even started, McIntyre hit a spear to the legend only to have Goldberg spear McIntyre through the barricade moments later. They hit their finishers for near falls once the match started. The finish had Goldberg miss a spear and McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick for the win.

It went about 2 and half minutes. Post-match, Goldberg told McIntyre that he passed the test and they shook hands.

- Advertisement -

This was Goldberg’s first match of 2021, which means he’s slated to compete at least one more time as his current WWE contract calls for him to work two matches per year. He hadn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 36 last April where he dropped the Universal Title to Braun Strowman.

WWE set up this match on the January 4th edition of Raw, which was a special Legends Night episode after McIntyre had successfully retained the title over Keith Lee in the main event. Goldberg accused McIntyre of looking down on various legends and he was here to step up and put an end to it. After an insult by McIntyre, Goldberg pushed him down and the show went off the air.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre retaining the WWE Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.