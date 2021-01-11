Drew McIntyre Tests Positive For COVID-19

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19. The company announced the news Monday morning. A statement at WWE.com reads:

“Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine.”

SEScoops has learned that Drew McIntyre will address the WWE Universe tonight on Raw. The master of the Claymore Kick was advertised to face Randy Orton in a non-title on the show, that will obviously won’t be happening.

- Advertisement -

Looking ahead, McIntyre is scheduled defend the WWE Championship against Bill Goldberg in less than three weeks at the Royal Rumble.

McIntyre retained the WWE Championship against Keith Lee last week on RAW. After the match, Bill Goldberg came out to challenge him to a match at the Royal Rumble.

Drew McIntyre has been the top babyface on the RAW brand for the last year. He won the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble en route to defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

He held the title for 213 days before dropping it to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell last October. He then regained the title from Orton on the November 16th, 2020 edition of RAW.

SEScoops wishes Drew Mcintyre a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19.