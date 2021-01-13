Erick Redbeard Reveals New Tattoo Honoring Brodie Lee

Erick Redbeard, aka Erick Rowan, recently revealed a new tattoo he got to honor the passing of his friend and former tag-team partner, Brodie Lee. The two were formerly known as Luke Harper and Erick Rowan of the Wyatt Family and also performed together in WWE as the Bludgeon Brothers.

The Bludgeon Brothers held the Smackdown tag-team championships from April 2018 until that August. The duo were also former NXT tag-team champions as members of the Wyatt Family.

Rowan appeared on the AEW Tribute to the Life of Mr. Brodie Lee show two weeks ago. He held up a sign that said “Goodbye for now my brother, see you down the road.”

After he was released from WWE, Rowan spoke about possibly reuniting with Brodie Lee in AEW.

“I’m not really sure how to answer that question because I’m not used to him being the leader, I’ll have to watch a little bit more of his stuff. Yeah, I’d love to lock back up with Brodie and get back together, but there’s a place and a time for it, you know? Now just might not be the right time.”

Brodie Lee also commented on what he felt was next for Rowan in an interview exclusive to SEScoops.com:

“I think Erick Rowan is almost tailor-made for a Japan run. I don’t know if we’ll ever find each other over there because that would be pretty cool. Or if we’ll find each other in AEW, who knows? I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for these guys.”