Finn Balor Explains Why Returning To NXT Was The Right Choice

NXT Champion Finn Balor returned to the black-and-gold brand back in late 2019 following a main roster run. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Balor revealed how it’s a decision he doesn’t regret.

According to Balor, the sheer wealth of talented Superstars he’s been able to compete against is justification enough for his choice.

“You can make a lot of decisions in this business that you regret, but I feel like the thing that affirms that I made the right decision is the different talent I’ve gotten to work with since I’ve been in NXT, people I’ve never worked with before in the past.”

He pointed to notable NXT Superstars such as Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Damien Priest, and current Raw Superstar, Riddle.

Balor also revealed how returning to NXT helped push himself “to the limit.” According to him, his NXT return forced him out of the “comfort zone” he found himself in during his time on Raw and SmackDown.

Couple this with the wealth of fresh feuds and matchups he’s enjoyed since his NXT return, Balor has no doubt he made the right decision.

Finn Balor recently competed against Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly at NXT New Year’s Evil. Like their first vicious encounter, which left Balor with a broken jaw, the two faced off in another hard-hitting affair. Balor would defeat O’Reilly, retaining his NXT Championship in the process.