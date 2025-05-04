Finn Bálor & Wife Renew Wedding Vows In Las Vegas Ceremony

Finn Bálor did not capture his third Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania but Las Vegas was the setting of a personal milestone. On Instagram, Finn shared that he and his wife Vero Rodríguez renewed their vows in Vegas, complete with an Elvis impersonator os the officiant. In the comments, Vero shared her delight at renewing her vows at what she called “Weddingmania,” another nod to their ceremony taking place in the same city as WrestleMania 41.

Bálor and Rodriguez, a Mexican Spors Journalist, married on August 19, 2019, in a private ceremony in Tulum. The pair went public with their relationship in June of that year during an interview at the UEFA Champions League final and Bálor popped the question the next day.

On WWE TV, Bálor remains a fixture of the Judgment Day though tensions within the group have raised questions as to how long he’ll remain a member. Stay tuned for the latest on WWE’s first Universal Champion and his moves both in and out of the ring.