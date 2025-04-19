Finn Balor: The Demon ‘Wasn’t Used As Effectively As I Would’ve Wished’

Fans haven’t witnessed Finn Balor’s “Demon” persona since WWE WrestleMania 39, where Edge defeated the Demon in a Hell in a Cell match.

Notably, after a dominant run in NXT with only a single loss as “The Demon,” this marked the second consecutive defeat for this alter ego. Appearing on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Balor spoke about how the gimmick was used in the past and wanted to go about it differently if it returns.

“I feel like there is a time and a place for The Demon and it hasn’t been right for probably a couple of years,” Finn Balor stated. “That’s something that needs to be fixed and addressed and something I want to go back to in the future. Right now, I don’t feel like, certainly this is the weekend for it. For whatever reason, it was kind of overused, a little bit. I don’t even know if overused is the right word, but it wasn’t used as effectively as I would have wished in the past. In the future, if we do it again, I would like to have more creative input in how it’s done, and I feel I’m in a good place now that I would be able to.”

Balor is now slated to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a four-way match against Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta at WWE WrestleMania 41.