FTR Changes Name Of Signature Move To Honor Brodie Lee

FTR has decided to do something pretty cool to honor Jon Huber, who passed away last month due to a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood plan to change the name of their signature move as a way to remember Brodie Lee.

Harwood took to Twitter to announce the name change and mentioned that he got the permission of Amanda Huber, Lee’s wife, to do so. He wrote the following:

- Advertisement -

“After speaking with Amanda, and getting her blessing, we have decided to change the name of The Goodnight Express to “Big Rig”. This is our way of keeping a bit of his legacy alive in professional wrestling. We love you, Brodie. Can’t wait to see you again.”

Before making the jump to AEW from WWE, the move was called The Shatter Machined. Also, since joining the rival promotion, the tag team changed their finisher to a Spike Piledriver.

AEW did a tribute show for Lee on last week’s episode of Dynamite, which was watched by 9777,000 fans.

As of this writing, AEW has yet to book FTR in a match on this Wednesday’s special edition of Dynamite, which is being billed as New Year’s Smash and already has a stacked card.