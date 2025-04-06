Rated FTR
FTR Betray Cope After AEW Dynasty Loss, Rated FTR Implodes

by Michael Reichlin

Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view featured a shocking heel turn from FTR, who sent Cope out of the arena in a stretcher after a vicious attack. Rated FTR was fun while it lasted.

The AEW World Trios Championships match concluded with the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC) successfully defending their titles against challengers Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). The match ended when Wheeler Yuta executed a strategic maneuver, pushing Cope into Harwood before delivering a decisive Busaiku Knee to Harwood, securing the victory for the Death Riders.

Post match, we saw a nice display of sportsmanship as Cope and Wheeler assisted Harwood to his feet, followed by a team embrace. However, the situation deteriorated rapidly when Harwood attacked Cope, spiking him with a piledriver.

Wheeler, visibly disturbed by Harwood’s actions, physically confronted his partner, pushing him to the mat when Harwood attempted to introduce chairs for a potential Con-Chair-To assault. The confrontation took a dramatic turn when Harwood and Wheeler ultimately united to perform their signature Shatter Machine and Big Rig maneuvers on Cope. Wheeler then proceeded to execute multiple Con-Chair-To strikes.

In a final display that formalized the team’s dissolution, Wheeler appropriated the medical neck brace intended for Cope and mockingly positioned himself on the stretcher originally designated for his former teammate.????????????????

