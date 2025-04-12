FTR Blame AEW Dynasty Heel Turn On ‘Selfish’ Adam Copeland

During the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, Rated FTR came to a painful end as FTR betrayed Cope. The shocking act came after the group failed to win the AEW Trios Titles from the Death Riders. After the pair hit a piledriver on Cope, Cash Wheeler flattened the Hall of Famer with a con-chair-to.

On the April 12, edition of AEW Collision, FTR gave their side of the turn. Wheeler acknowledged that Adam Copeland has been one of his best friend and described Cope as a mentor of 15 years. In the end though, Wheeler argued that it was Cope’s own actions that doomed his fate.

“The more I watched the moves Adam Copeland made backstage, the more I watched the moves Adam Copeland made against FTR, the more I understood. Adam Copeland only cared about Adam Copeland.”

"He only cared about Adam Copeland" – Cash Wheeler on his thoughts about Cope.



A 15 year friendship…down the drain



The real-life friendship between Cope and FTR is no secret and has been referenced before Rated FTR was a thing. In 2021, the then-Edge was feuding with Seth Rollins, who invaded Edge’s home during an episode of SmackDown. At the show, a frantic Edge was calling Beth Phoenix and telling her not to go home and that he was calling Dave and Daniel, the real names of the FTR duo, to sort Seth out.

Now, it remains to be seen how Cope reacts to this heel turn and the pair’s explanation. Whatever comes next, don’t expect Rated FTR to be challenging for any titles anytime soon.