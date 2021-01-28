Goldberg Agrees With The Undertaker: WWE Is Soft Compared To His Era

WWE Superstar and former WCW Legend Goldberg recently appeared on WWE‘s After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves.

Goldberg discussed a number of topics during the interview, including the recent comments made by The Undertaker. ‘Taker recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, and the Deadman stated that he feels today’s WWE is ‘soft’ comparative to his era. “It’s tough right now, for me, because the product has changed so much. It’s kinda soft” ‘Taker said on the podcast.

“When you hear the comments about me coming back and doing one or two matches a year?” Goldberg began on After The Bell. “How you know people were like; he doesn’t deserve it. He never paid his dues, he was never on the road and these people are on the road.’ Man people forget very quickly what all of us did back in the day. So I earned the spot that I’m in now and again I’m one of the luckiest guys in the world.”

“Yes, I believe comparatively [to my era that] the business is soft,” Goldberg continued. “But the business is in 2021, so things have to change and things have to be different. [We had] Mega superstars that were bigger than life, but it’s hard in this generation, seemingly, to build those people. There are a couple people who have have made it beyond relying upon the public to do that, and they forced their way up and they’ve earned their spot. Drew McIntyre is one of them.”

Goldberg then finished by addressing the odd promo that he cut on RAW just a couple of weeks ago. The former WCW Champion made claims about Drew McIntyre being disrespectful to the legends of WWE past. Although McIntyre was reportedly going to cut a promo like that, it was cut for time, however Goldberg was still sent out to read his scripted lines.

“I think mainly when I was talking to Drew in the beginning? I was speaking to the locker room” Goldberg stated, seemingly trying to save face. “So I was speaking to everybody. And he’s the leader, right? So you got to go to the leader and you got to make sure that everything is taken care of in the right way. I mean, like I said, times are quite different than they were back in the day, but people are soft. People take take offence to things way too quickly, I mean you know, grow a little thicker skin, boys and girls, that’s all I can say.”

Goldberg faces Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship this Sunday at the Royal Rumble.