Goldberg Gives His Picks For The ‘Future Stars Of WWE’

Goldberg recently had an interview with Sound Sphere Magazine where the wrestling veteran talked about a number of different topics. The former WCW star was first asked about his movie future. Replying to it, he said that he is a competitor and not a performer and doing more acting roles is not in his plans.

Coming to WWE, the former Universal champion was asked which young stars he sees as the future of the company and Goldberg named four wrestlers he sees as the potential massive stars of the future:

“I mean the usual suspects… Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee and Ricochet. I’ve always been a HUGE fan of Finn Bálor. I’d have to say those four are the future. There’s no question about it. In my opinion. And what do I know?”

Goldberg vs. Steve Austin Dream Match

When asked about the dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin and if he regrets that it never happened, Goldberg said that there was no other match that needed to happen more so than this one:

“Oh my god, I wouldn’t be living and breathing if I didn’t make that statement.” said the former WCW Champion, “There was no other match for my sake that needed to happen more so than that one.

It was a timing issue; it was just a timing issue, and an injury issue. I love him exponentially, man, he’s a great dude and to have graced the ring with him in a match would have been absolutely phenomenal.”

Apart from this, Goldberg also talked about things like his upcoming match with Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble and more.

You can check out his full interview at this link.