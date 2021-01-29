Hurricane Helms On Getting Heat For Match Against AJ Styles

Hurricane Helms (aka Shane or Gregory Helms) wrestled AJ Styles on a match taped for WWF Jacked in 2002. The bout took place at the BI-LO Center in Greenville, South Carolina, USA on January 21st, 2002.

A clip from the match was recently posted online and Hurricane commented on some backstage heat he got for it at the time.

“I did everything in my power to get AJ hired at a time when WWE didn’t know about him. Even got heat for letting an ‘unknown’ do too much. I knew he was good even back then. And now he’s one of the best in the world. Incredible journey,” Helms Tweeted.

AJ Styles replied to Hurricane’s comment. He noted that he heard Helms had gotten in trouble for using the vertebreaker during the match.

“Didn’t u get in trouble too for doing the vertebreaker? I’m pretty sure I was the last one to take it on TV,” Styles Tweeted in response.

“I got a ‘warning’ for that. I did it once or twice more before it got the official shutdown. Stevie Richards was the last one to take it on TV I believe. Justin Credible took a good one as well,” Helms replied.

There is no record of Styles and Helms having wrestled against each other before or after this match.