Impact Preview (1/26): 8-Man Tag Main Event, Matt Hardy & Private Party

We are just hours away from an all-new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV (and Twitch).
The following items are advertised for this week’s broadcast:
- Impact World Champion Rich Swann teams up with Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and a Mystery Partner against TNA World Champion Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock.
- Matt Cardona makes his Impact in-ring debut. He teams with Josh Alexander against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton
- Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake
- Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers
- Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary in Knockouts action.
Plus, AEW stars Matt Hardy and Private Party return to Impact. Private Party are the #1 contenders to The Good Brothers’ Impact World Tag Team Championships.
We’ll have our weekly Impact Wrestling Results & Takeaways feature live on the site Wednesday morning.