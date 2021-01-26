Home Wrestling News Impact News

Impact Preview (1/26): 8-Man Tag Main Event, Matt Hardy & Private Party

By Michael Reichlin

We are just hours away from an all-new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV (and Twitch).

The following items are advertised for this week’s broadcast:

  • Impact World Champion Rich Swann teams up with Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and a Mystery Partner against TNA World Champion Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock.
  • Matt Cardona makes his Impact in-ring debut. He teams with Josh Alexander against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton
  • Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake
  • Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers
  • Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary in Knockouts action.

Plus, AEW stars Matt Hardy and Private Party return to Impact. Private Party are the #1 contenders to The Good Brothers’ Impact World Tag Team Championships.

