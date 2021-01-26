Impact Preview (1/26): 8-Man Tag Main Event, Matt Hardy & Private Party

We are just hours away from an all-new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV (and Twitch).

The following items are advertised for this week’s broadcast:

Impact World Champion Rich Swann teams up with Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and a Mystery Partner against TNA World Champion Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock.

Matt Cardona makes his Impact in-ring debut. He teams with Josh Alexander against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake

Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary in Knockouts action.

Plus, AEW stars Matt Hardy and Private Party return to Impact. Private Party are the #1 contenders to The Good Brothers’ Impact World Tag Team Championships.

- Advertisement -

We’ll have our weekly Impact Wrestling Results & Takeaways feature live on the site Wednesday morning.