Impact Results (1/5): The Super Elite Has Taken Over

It’s a huge month for Impact Wrestling. This Saturday, Genesis will air on Impact Plus. On January 16th, Impact is back on PPV with Hard to Kill and the promotional in-ring debut of AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega.

Impact Wrestling 1/5 Quick Results:

Fatal 4-Way

Craazy Steve defeated Ace Austin and Blake Christian and KC Navarro Cody Deaner & Joe Doering defeated Cousin Jake & Rhino Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament (Semi-Final #2)

Havok & Nevaeh defeated Jazz & Jordynne Grace 3-Minute Challenge

Matthew Palmer defeated Moose (Palmer lasted full 3 minutes) Sami Callihan vs Eddie Edwards – No Contest

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Attack Rich Swann & The MCMGs

Kenny Omega, Don Callis, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson were back on their luxury bus this week. They cut a promo from the bus talking about how they once again all hold title belts. Later in the show, Swann and the MCMGs cut a promo and then went to confront the group on the bus. They blew past security and approached the bus door when Omega and the Good Brothers came from around the back of the bus for a surprise attack from behind. The surprise attack allowed them to take it to their opponents at Hard to Kill. Omega ended the segment by putting the boots to Swann, Shelley, and Sabin.

Sami Callihan Set A Trap For Eddie Edwards

Arguably the most intense rivalry in Impact history continued in this week’s main event. Just as Edwards had Callihan cowering away from him, Callihan used his hacking device to put a video up on the big screen. The video showed Eddie’s wife, Alisha, trapped behind a fence. Edwards fled the match to go save her. As he approached the fence to let her out, Ken Shamrock attacked from behind. Callihan then used barbed wire to tie Edwards to the fence. The two hammered Edwards with some shots and then left just before the show came to a close.

A Barbed Wire Massacre match has since been booked for Hard To Kill:

Tony Khan Purchases Air Time On Impact Wrestling Again

We got another paid advertisement by AEW this week. Tony Khan joked about how it only costs $100 for the spot. He talked about how Kenny Omega is one of the two best wrestlers in the world, the other being Jon Moxley. They then ran down the card for tonight’s AEW New Year’s Smash Event.

Willie Mack Embarrasses Moose

Moose took on former security guard Matthew Palmer this week in a 3-minute challenge. Palmer only needed to last the full 3-minutes to win the match. Moose dominated early but was arrogant and took his time. Willie Mack then came out to make a distraction, costing Moose the match. Moose and Mack will face each other in an I Quit match this weekend at Genesis.

Havok & Nevaeh Advances To KO Tag Tournament Finals

The final semi-final match in the Knockouts tag-team tournament took place this week on Impact. Havok hit a tombstone piledriver on Jazz to pick up the win for her team. They will face Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz in the finals, pitting the two most solidified teams in the division against one another.

Later in the show, Jordynne Grace apologized to Jazz and the two shared some mutual respect. Grace then said she’d be honoured to face Jazz at Genesis and the legend agreed to the match.

Craazy Steve Picks Up Victory En Route To The Super X Cup

This Saturday at Genesis, 8 wrestlers will compete in a single-elimination tournament for the Super X Cup. 4 wrestlers in the tournament, Craazy Steve, Ace Austin, Blake Christian, and KC Navarro met in a fatal 4-way to kick off the show. Steve would pick up the pin on Navarro with a diving DDT from the second rope. With that, Craazy Steve is heading into Genesis with all the momentum.

6-Man Hardcore/Old School Rules Match Scheduled For Hard To Kill

Cody Deaner is now a member of Eric Young’s faction along with Joe Doering. Cousin Jake kept trying to talk some sense into him during their tag match this week. In the end, however, Deaner hit a low-blow on Jake and picked up the win for his team. The assault continued after the match but Tommy Dreamer came in to make the save. A 6-man, no dq, old school rules match was then scheduled for Hard to Kill.

Meet Susan

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and her run-in buddy, Kimber Lee, recently enlisted the help of Father James Mitchell to turn Su Yung back into her less threatening persona of Susie. This week, Mitchell revealed that Su Yung was now someone different, although it wasn’t Susie. Susan came out in a suit and serious look. Purrazzo and Kimber Lee seem willing to deal with this persona.

Impact Wrestling Genesis Lineup

The following matches have been booked for the Genesis card on January 9th, 2021:

Super X-Cup (1st Round)

Ace Austin vs Suicide Super X-Cup (1st Round)

Daivari vs Cousin Jake Super X-Cup (1st Round)

Craazy Steve vs Tre Lamar Super X-Cup (1st Round)

KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian I Quit Match

Willie Mack vs Moose Jazz vs Jordynne Grace Super X-Cup Semi-Finals Super X-Cup Finals

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Lineup

Impact Wrestling presents Hard to Kill on January 16th, 2021. The following matches are booked for the card: