IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2021 (01/17) Results

IMPACT Wrestling held their Hard To Kill 2021 event tonight. The main event of the card was once of the most anticipated bouts of the past couple of months; Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers would team up to take on; IMPACT Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and TNA Champion Moose.

The scheduled main event was originally supposed to see Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers take on Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. Unfortunately, MCMG member Alex Shelley was unable to appear and therefore had to be pulled from the match. Rich Swann‘s longtime rival Moose was then added to the match.

Hard To Kill Results

Here’s the quick results from IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill 2021:

Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose. – Kenny Omega took the win for his team after hitting the One Winged Angel on Rich Swann

Barbed Wire Massacre: Eddie Edwards vs Sami Callihan – Eddie Edwards took the win after hitting the Emerald Flowsion on a barbed wired covered chair

The Karate Man vs Ethan Page – Karate Man took the win after he pulled Ethan Page’s heart out of his chest, seemingly killing him

IMPACT Knockout Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Taya Valkyrie – Deonna Purrazzo took the win via submission to retain her IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Results

IMPACT X Division Championship Match: Chris Bey vs Manik (c) vs Rohit Raju – Manik (TJP) took the win after rolling up Raju. Rohit Raju pulled Manik’s mask off during the match to reveal TJP with facepaint. The commentary team pretended at first it wasn’t him

Ace Austin vs Matt Cardona – Matt Cardona took the win via DQ when Madman Fulton interfered

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan vs Havok and Nevaeh – Kiera Hogan took the win for her team to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Gail Kim and Madison Rayne appeared after the match to present the newly re-introduced belts to the Champions

Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deanor vs Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Cousin Jake – Eric Young took the win for the newly named Violent By Design after hitting a Piledriver on Cousin Jake. Moments before Eric Young had been dropped onto thumbtacks.

Rosemary and Crazzy Steve v.s Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K – Rosemary and Crazzy Steve took the win after spewing mist on their opponents. Crazzy Steve hit a tornado DDT on Kaleb to gain the pinfall

Brian Myers vs Josh Alexander – Brian Myers took the win after hitting a Lariat

The official replay for IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill will be available to view via FITE TV. You can find more information on the show here.