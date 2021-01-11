Jeff Hardy Comments On Matt Hardy’s Fall At All Out

Jeff Hardy recently commented on what was going through his head when he saw his brother Matt get knocked out at AEW All Out in September. He spoke to Metro UK recently about what happened.

”Terrifying! When he tried to get up and then he fell down – when you hit your head hard, that’s scary stuff,” Jeff Hardy said. “That was scary, man, with Matt – flesh on concrete, it was scary when he couldn’t walk. Gosh, man – thank God he’s OK, but that’s part of the game.”

Jeff himself took a nasty bump not long ago. He was wrestling Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match on RAW when he appeared to hit his head hard on the ring steps.

“Even in that Symphony of Destruction match with Elias, people thought my head was messed up from the stairs but it was easy, my head is fine,’ Jeff continued. “When I did the Whisper in the Wind and he hit me in the butt with the guitar, my back is still messed up from that.”

Hardy defeated Elias in the Symphony of Destruction match on November 30th, 2020. He dropped a match to Randy Orton on last week’s edition of WWE RAW.

The full interview with Jeff Hardy can be read here.