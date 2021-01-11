Jim Cornette: WWE Should’ve Done More With Rhea Ripley By Now

Former NWA commentator and outspoken pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Rhea Ripley and her current stature in WWE.

It was recently reported that Ripley is due to join the ‘main roster’ imminently, with Monday Night RAW the likely destination. Jim Cornette has stated in the past that he is a huge fan of the Australian Superstar, and he questioned on the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience why WWE hasn’t done ‘more’ with her character by now.

“The match that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair had at WrestleMania? It was the highlight of the show, it was the best thing on the show” Cornette began. “Because everybody else was still trying to figure out how to do the empty arena thing and it was a bunch of garbage matches.”

Jim Cornette on Rhea Ripley

“It was people that couldn’t ‘get’ it. The girls? They nailed it and had an athletic contest” Cornette continued. “And then shortly afterwards Charlotte leaves to have surgery.”

Jim Cornette would finish by slamming WWE for not utilizing Rhea Ripley more in the months that Charlotte Flair was off of television. Cornette firmly believes that Ripley has the potential to be the top female star in pro wrestling.

“If anybody had had any forethought, because it’s not like somebody can’t see that Rhea Ripley should be a movie star, a female action movie star? She’s probably, I would say, more qualified than anybody else in wrestling to be the number one female box office attraction. Charlotte would be right there, if Rhea Ripley is not available. Why didn’t they (WWE) spend the time establishing Rhea Ripley as the top girl in any of the WWE divisions? Why?”

