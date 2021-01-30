Jim Ross Shares His Thoughts On The Undertaker Debacle

The Undertaker‘s recent comments about the new generation of wrestling stars being soft have quickly turned into a debacle. Top stars like Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have come into the defense of the current generation and dismissed the comments made by the Dead Man. Though there have also been people who have agreed with the Dead Man and Jim Ross has joined this list.

The wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on the comments made by the former world champion during the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Ross explained that Taker has a point when he says that wrestlers nowadays are soft, because they are brought into the business differently:

“Because they’re trained differently, they’re brought into the business differently, they’re not sitting in a car, they’re not making 25-40 bucks a night. It’s just a different ball game and Takers got a good point there.” said Jim Ross, “Today’s wrestling getting chopped unmercifully to where your blood is rushing to the surface and bruising is already in affect, probably wouldn’t happen in today’s world because the offending person wouldn’t stand for it.”

- Advertisement -

Though Ross did mention how not all the changes are negative. He said that the COVID era of wrestling has been a ‘career extender’ for a lot of talent because they are not on road as much and are traveling less. He explained that in many aspects, the business is much better than it was just a few years ago.

What is your take on the debate that has stemmed from the remarks of the Phenom? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.