Jon Moxley Appears At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 (Video)

IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 15 event.

Moxley appeared from the NJPW dojo in Los Angeles, California to declare that he is ready to defend his championship.

“Many men have vied for that US title contract,” he said. “They all thought they would get off easy. They all hoped and prayed that the United States Heavyweight Champion would never return. But I am the boogeyman and New Japan Pro Wrestling, I will get you eventually.”

Moxley finished by saying, “So, whoever walks out of the Tokyo Dome with that contract, make no mistake about it. I’m comin’ for ya.”

You can watch Moxley’s full promo in the player embedded below:

Breaking:

Jon Moxley FULL PROMO pic.twitter.com/iW8Eiay4lZ — GIFSkull III (Backup) #RIPBrodieLee (@SkullGIF) January 4, 2021

KENTA, the current holder of the IWGP US Heavyweight championship contract, tweeted this to Moxley hours after Wrestle Kingdom 15:

KENTA followed up with another message, that stated (translated), “I’ve been ready for about half a year.”