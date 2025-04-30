AEW All In: Texas Title Match Plans Remain Under Wraps

Fightful Select has an on update AEW All In: Texas 2025, scheduled for this July. A key match planned for the event features the reigning AEW World Champion defending against the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament winner.

Currently, Jon Moxley holds the AEW World Championship. The finals of the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament are set for AEW Double or Nothing 2025, where Will Ospreay will compete against the winner of the Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher match.

According to the Fightful report, AEW is keeping the identity of the eventual tournament winner, who will challenge for the title at All In, highly confidential. This secrecy also extends to the planned main event for the Texas show. Sources suggest details surrounding the challenger and the main event matchup are closely guarded secrets.

It’s currently unclear if this tight-lipped approach is because AEW officials are still finalizing creative decisions for the significant event or if the primary goal is to prevent spoilers from leaking beforehand.

AEW’s next pay-per-view event, AEW Double or Nothing 2025, is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th, starting at 7:00 PM CDT, live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.