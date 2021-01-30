Jon Moxley Debuts On NJPW Strong, Attacks KENTA (Video)

Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance on this week’s NJPW Strong. The reigning IWGP United States Champion confronted his #1 contender, KENTA. The Bullet Club‘ star has been calling out Moxley since winning the New Japan US Cup tournament last summer.

The incident went down at the conclusion of this week’s NJPW Strong on New Japan World. Bullet Club members KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo were in the ring. The lights went out and when they came back in, Jon Moxley appeared. Mox got rid of Hikuleo and ELP so that it was just him and KENTA in the ring together.

KENTA went for the Go To Sleep but Moxley countered into the Death Rider. Moxley then grabbed the microphone and said that borders would not stop him from facing KENTA.

- Advertisement -

“However we gotta get it done, we’ll get it done,” Moxley said.

You can see video of the confrontation here:

Jon Moxley and Kenta face to face on #NJPWStrong!pic.twitter.com/Utvspbnk1u — SEScoops (@sescoops) January 30, 2021

Up until this, Moxley had not been permitted to perform for NJPW in the United States due to his AEW contract. NJPW Strong is taped in Los Angeles, however, meaning AEW likely agreed to allow this to happen.

KENTA is the #1 Contender to Moxley’s IWGP United States Championship. He defended the right to face the champion next at Wrestle Kingdom by defeating Satoshi Kojima. Moxley won the title by defeating Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020.

The official AEW Twitter account took notice of the confrontation: