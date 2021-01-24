Jon Moxley on WWE – “If They Called I Would Listen”

AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke to Bleacher Report for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. During the Q&A a fan would ask Moxley if he could ever consider returning to WWE at one point.

“You gotta say never say never” Moxley stated during the interview. “Because you don’t want to run back what you said years later because you don’t know what’ll happen. Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that’s part of the reason why I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

“I wouldn’t rule out ever doing business with them (WWE) again” Jon Moxley continued. “We had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time.”

Jon Moxley finished by saying that he would speak to WWE if they called him, but he doubts that he and the company would ever be on the ‘same page.’ “If they called? I would listen, but I highly doubt we would ever be on the same page. I’d be open to an idea. I don’t not like money. I got a kid on the way and gotta put it through college, so ya know? I would take a phone call, but I highly doubt anything would materialize.”

