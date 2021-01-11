Karl Anderson Talks The Good Brothers’ AEW Dynamite Invasion

IMPACT Wrestling stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows recently joined forces on-screen with AEW Champion Kenny Omega and ‘The Invisible Hand’ Don Callis.

The group aligned during an episode of IMPACT Wrestling back in December; since then fans have been wondering when The Good Brothers would eventually make their way over to AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis were the catalyst for the AEW/IMPACT storyline beginning, at least on-screen, and last week saw The Good Brothers invade Dynamite and attack Jon Moxley. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared following the main event which saw Kenny Omega defeat Rey Fenix for the AEW Championship.

- Advertisement -

The 4 men would then unite with The Young Bucks on screen; revealing that the ‘Bullet Club‘ (not named as such on camera) had reunited outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Karl Anderson discussed the invasion during this week’s episode of Talk’n Shop. Co-host and NJPW star Rocky Romero would ask Anderson if ‘the boys’ backstage did not know they were going to appear.

Karl Anderson On ‘Bullet Club’ Invasion

“No, no, no [they knew]” Karl Anderson would begin on the podcast. “I guess that’s the difference of the time right? Because there was a couple…I guess there was a couple marks at the hotel here and there?”

Anderson would then discuss how the invasion wasn’t leaked online. “We came in and there might have only been one or two in the hotel? I don’t know how they didn’t see us? Maybe they just are a part of the game, and didn’t want to leak it? I almost think it was probably expected at some point, but where we are in the world right now? It’s just easy to surprise I guess.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops