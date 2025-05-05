Former WWE Star Celebrates 500 Days of Sobriety

Professional wrestler Karl Anderson, formerly of the tag team “The Good Brothers,” recently announced a significant personal milestone of over 500 days of sobriety.

During an episode of the “Talk N Shop” podcast, Anderson shared his sobriety journey with listeners while raising a toast—notably not with alcohol.

“The Machine Gun is like 500-something days stone-cold sober. I feel great. Next level, not drinking beer,” Anderson remarked. He enthusiastically described the positive impact on his health and wrestling performance, noting that despite previously wrestling while hungover, he now feels rejuvenated: “I feel like I’m 22 again.”

Anderson is currently recovering from shoulder injuries, including a torn rotator cuff and partially torn labrum. Following surgery in November, he faces an expected recovery period of six to nine months.

Anderson and his tag team partner Luke Gallows were released from WWE in February. They plan to discuss their departure and future plans on May 8th.