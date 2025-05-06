Former WWE Stars To Hit Free Agency This Month

Many talents released by WWE in February 2025 are now becoming free agents as their 90-day non-compete clauses conclude on May 8. This opens up a host of possibilities for their next moves in the wrestling world.

This wave of newly available wrestlers includes several established names and former champions. Among those whose non-compete clauses are expiring, allowing them to appear for and sign with other promotions are: Cedric Alexander, former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn, Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Giovanni Vinci, and Elektra Lopez.

The former Raw Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), are also now free to explore new opportunities. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (The Good Brothers) already have immediate plans lined up.

They are scheduled to compete at this Saturday’s (May 10th, 2025) Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling event in Canada. Furthermore, a return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for the duo has been strongly teased for this Friday, May 9th, at NJPW’s event in California. The availability of these diverse talents is set to create an interesting period on the independent scene and for other major promotions.