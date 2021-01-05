Impact Preview: Kenny Omega & Good Brothers Return, Callihan vs. Edwards

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV returns tonight with the first new episode of 2021.

Impact finished the year strong with the hot inter-promotional storyline involving AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis and the Good Brothers. Omega and Callis will be on hand tonight as the built continues for Hard to Kill later this month.

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Impact:

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Nevaeh & Havok: Winners advance to Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Finals.

KC Navarro vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Ace Austin & Blake Christian

Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Joe Doering & Eric Young

Moose vs. Matthew Palmer in a ‘Last Three Minutes’ Challenge.

Impact Wrestling: Hard To Kill

The card is taking shape for Impact Wrestling‘s next pay-per-view, Hard to Kill. Here is the updated lineup for next weekend’s pay-per-view:

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns

Knockouts Champions Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

X-Division Champion Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz OR Nevaeh & Havok

The Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill event takes place Saturday, January 16th. You can order the show now at Fite.tv for $39.99.