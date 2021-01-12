Kofi Kingston Dealing With Jaw Injury

It turns out that the reason why Kofi Kingston didn’t appear on Monday’s episode of Raw is due to him dealing with a real jaw injury.

WWE announced the injury as a way to explain why he wasn’t on the show, which featured Xavier Woods losing to T-Bar. WWE claimed that he’s dealing with a broken jaw.

While he is dealing with a jaw injury, it appears to not be broken as he recently spoke about it in a video shared on his Instagram account.

“I gotta apologize because I feel like I’m talking out of the side of my mouth and I’m dealing with a jaw injury right now. My mouth is only closing on one side and if I sound kind of funny, that’s why. Ordinarily, I do a lot of imitations, impersonations, and impressions but I’m not doing that right now. I’m talking funny trying to figure this situation out.”

There’s still no word yet on how or when he suffered the injury, but it could’ve happened at the WWE TLC pay-per-view when he and Woods dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Hurt Business.

Kingston mentioned on Twitter after the show that he had lost two teeth during the contest.