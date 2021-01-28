Kurt Angle Announces “The Kurt Angle Show” Podcast With Conrad Thompson

Kurt Angle has announced that “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast will debut on Westwood One on February 7th, 2021. He spoke to SI.com about the news.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun with this podcast and get into some great wrestling stories,” said Angle. “It’s true that I have a lot of stories to tell, and I won’t be holding back.”

Angle plans on being open about his past substance abuse issues on the show as well.

“I’m very proud of the fact that I’ve been clean and sober for nearly eight years, and I want to help others,” Angle continued. “If I can help one person with this show, that will mean the world to me.”

Conrad Thompson, who hosts popular podcast with Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Eric Bischoff, will be Angle’s co-host.

“It’s almost become a gag about that he won an Olympic gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck, but Kurt Angle wrestled that match, the main event of WrestleMania 19, with a broken neck,” Thompson says. “His decision to wrestle is one that he is still paying for today, and it started his dependency on prescription drugs. He goes into all of it, and fans are going to love hearing his stories. This is going to be a chance to really learn about the human element of this wrestling machine.”