Kurt Angle Calls John Cena The Michael Jordan Of Pro Wrestling

Kurt Anglehas drawn a significant comparison between John Cena and basketball legend Michael Jordan, highlighting Cena’s dedication to professional wrestling. Angle, who was Cena’s debut opponent on SmackDown in 2002, has long been a supporter of Cena’s career, even expressing a desire for Cena to be his own retirement opponent at WrestleMania 35.

While that didn’t come to fruition due to Angle’s storyline with Baron Corbin, his high regard for Cena is still strong. WWE announcers frequently refer to Cena as the “Greatest of All Time,” and he stands on the verge of potentially winning his record-breaking 17th World Championship.

Just as many consider Michael Jordan the GOAT in the NBA with an undefeated NBA Finals record, Angle sees a similar level of commitment and dominance in Cena.

“He’s the Michael Jordan of wrestling. He committed himself to wrestling entirely — and he drowned himself in it,” Angle told Timothy Bella of the New York Times.

Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41, a match that could further solidify his legendary status in the eyes of many, including Angle, as he can be the all-time World Title record holder.