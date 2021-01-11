Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Affecting WWE, AEW & Impact

It appears that there will be more wrestlers having COVID-19 following the news that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for it.

The top WWE star is in quarantine and was pulled from a scheduled non-title match with Randy Orton in Monday’s episode of Raw. Fightful Select reported after the news broke that McIntyre is not the only wrestler to test positive for the coronavirus. This comes after a busy holiday season – Christmas and New Year’s. Per the report, there has been another string of positive COVID-19 tests to hit the pro wrestling world. It was said the positive cases have affected promotions such as WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling.

As it stands right now, there’s no confirmation on the specific changes that the cases have caused, but the report did state several matches and appearances are being nixed.

Some people in WWE expected a wave of COVID-19 infections from the holidays and were surprised that things were not worse considering the circumstances.

There is confirmation on wrestlers scheduled for Raw, SmackDown, Dynamite and Impact being affected by the outbreak aside from McIntyre.

Regarding WWE, they obviously air their television shows live every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. When it comes to AEW, they tape every other week and just taped this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite last Thursday night Jacksonville.

Impact is slated to tape several future episodes of their weekly TV program this weekend as well as air the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event.