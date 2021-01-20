Matt Hardy Makes Impact Wrestling Return, AEW Stars Earn Title Shot (Video)

Kenny Omega didn’t appear live on Impact Wrestling this week, but it didn’t stop other AEW stars from invading the show and the episode saw the return of Matt Hardy to the Impact Zone for the first time since 2017, alongside appearances from several other stars from his current company.

A segment during the show saw The Good Brothers bragging about their victory at Saturday’s Hard To Kill main event but they were interrupted by Chris Sabin who wanted a rematch for the Impact tag titles. Gallows and Anderson pointed out how Sabin did not have his partner Alex Shelley on his side again but Chris said he has another guy and introduced the returning James Storm.

The two then tried to get into the ring but they were interrupted by AEW stars Matt Hardy and Private Party. Hardy praised the AEW tag team and said that they should be the ones getting a shot at the tag titles. Hardy also claimed that he saved the company from collapsing in 2016 and the Hardy Boyz technically never lost the Impact tag team titles before they left the promotion.

The segment resulted in a #1 contenders match for the tag titles being announced between the teams of Storm & Sabin and Private Party for the main event of the show. The episode interestingly also featured another paid advertisement from Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone but AEW producer Jerry Lynn was at Khan’s side this time.

The AEW president alongside Lynn showed up at the Impact Zone for the main event match to get a closer look at the action. Matt Hardy was already on the ringside to support Private Party. The match saw Private Party winning the bout and becoming the new #1 contenders for the Impact tag team championships thanks to interference from Jerry Lynn.

The Good Brothers came out to face off with Private Party after the bout but they were attacked by Sabin and Storm. The show went off air as a big brawl broke out among all the stars. There is no word yet on when Private Party will get their title shot and after the brawl, it would be interesting to see if Chris Sabin and James Storm are also added to the match.