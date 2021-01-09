Matt & Reby Hardy Expecting Another Child

Matt & Reby Hardy are adding to the family.

On Friday evening, the AEW star took to his official Twitter account to share the news that the married couple is expecting another child, which is a baby girl. He posted the following:

#TeamBoy is SO stacked in House Hardy, we decided to add a new member to #TeamGirl! pic.twitter.com/pNxka9zoP0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 8, 2021

The couple got married in 2013 and had their first child, a son, Maxel in June 2015 before having their second son, Wolfgang Xander in June 2017. Their third child, Bartholomew “Bartie” Kit, was born in December 2019.

Hardy returned to WWE with his brother, Jeff, in 2017 at WrestleMania 33 after being away for several years. However, he had a run with WWE that wasn’t what he had envisioned, and thus, he decided to let his contract expire with WWE.

This was at a time where he wasn’t being used on television in a way that he wanted his brother went down with an injury that resulted in him getting surgery and being on the sidelines for several months. Hardy joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

Hardy uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel earlier this week that saw him talk about where The Hardy Boyz ranks among the greatest tag teams of all-time. He even poked fun at Vince McMahon decided to put Jeff in a tag team with Matt Riddle as the Hardy Bros.