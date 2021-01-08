Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins Have Squashed Their Beef

There have been rumors about past backstage heat between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle since November 2019.

The rumors about their issues go back to when Riddle’s wife made body shaming comments directed towards Becky Lynch, who is the fiance and mother of Rollins’ child, in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Rollins made an appearance on the Friday Night SmackDown Watch Along special that aired in October. During it, he made it clear that he had no desire to work with Riddle.

Fightful Select reported today that those within the company suggested the two stars have moved past the issues between them. The two stars did work the Men’s Elimination Tag Team Match at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in November and fans picked up on how Rollins didn’t look at Riddle during the contest.

However, people backstage at the show noted that they talked about their differences at the show. Now, they’re said to be open to working with each other in the future.

It was added by sources that Riddle apologized to Rollins for his wife’s comments toward Lynch.

Rollins dropped Riddle’s name during an interview in 2018 as someone who he thought was “super talented and had an interest in wrestling.