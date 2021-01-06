MLW Kings of Colosseum Preview (1/6), How To Watch

Major League Wrestling kicks off 2021 with the special event, Kings of Colosseum. The show will feature a double main event and three huge championship matches.

MLW Kings of Colosseum 2021 premieres at 7pm (Eastern) and is presented for free on the MLW YouTube Channel, Fubo Sports, Roku and DAZN.

The following matches are confirmed for the show:

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

Tornado World Tag Team Championship: The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall) defend against The Dirty Blondes (managed by Aria Blake)

Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

- Advertisement -

Plus, Salina de la Renta has a bombshell announcement to deliver.

MLW has uploaded the “cold open” video package that will air at the start of Kings of Colosseum. Check back Thursday morning for our Results & Takeaways feature.