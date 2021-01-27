Nia Jax Blasts “Weak Ass Loser” WWE Fans After Latest Botch

Nia Jax has no time for fans who call out her dangerous botched moves on WWE television.

Monday’s episode of Raw on the USA Network saw Lacey Evans, Jax & Shayna Baszler defeat Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose. During the match, Jax hit a chokeslam to Brooke, which resulted in her head hitting the mat hard. There was some concern about Brooke’s condition, but it was reported that she was said to be okay.

Various fans took to social media to criticize Jax. This far from the first instance of something like this happening. She responded to a video that shows the botch by stating that those criticizing her are “whiners.”

??? a thread of whiners. Love to see it. ? https://t.co/j1TrJzq8Cx — ? (@NiaJaxWWE) January 26, 2021

Another fan wrote, “another RAW, another dangerous Nia Jax spot.” She replied by saying, “Glad to see I’m still living rent free in all you weak ass loser’s heads.”

In the past, there have been notable instances that have either resulted in wrestlers being injured or nearly hurt due to botched spots involving Jax. She had a situation where she sent Kairi Sane headfirst into the steel steps last year on an episode of Raw that resulted in the former WWE star suffering a concussion.

Jax will team up with Shayna Baszler to challenge Charlotte Flair and Raw Women’s Champion Asuka for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field on the WWE Network.