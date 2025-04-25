Charlotte Flair Takes High Road After Nia Jax’s Personal Attacks at WWE Roast

The Roast of WrestleMania wasn’t officially aired by WWE, but that hasn’t stopped portions of the event from making it to the public. According to various sources who attended the roast, Nia Jax didn’t hold back on Charlotte Flair, who was not in attendance. Jax mocked Flair’s three divorces, raising questions among many fans as to whether Nia crossed a line.

Regardless of what Charlotte may think about Jax’s comments, the Queen is rising above the controversy. Taking to X, Flair made it clear that her focus is not on the scathing remarks from Jax and others, but instead on what she does best.

IDK. I’m just going to wrestle. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 24, 2025

While a roast is known for harsh comments, many feel that Jax went too far, especially since Flair was not present to defend herself. Jax has faced her own series of hurtful comments from fans, often targeting her weight and alleged incidents of injuring other talent. With Jax having spoken openly about how these comments affected her mental health, many believe she should have shown more restraint regarding Charlotte’s personal life, particularly since Flair has been candid about the emotional impact of her divorces.

The Roast of WrestleMania was intended only for fans in Las Vegas, but the event has sparked a significant debate online. It remains to be seen whether WWE will organize a second event following the controversy stemming from this inaugural show.