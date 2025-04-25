Absent WWE Star Returns On SmackDown

Nia Jax has returned to WWE TV, immediately setting her sights back on Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women’s Championship. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jax blindsided the reigning champion, Tiffany Stratton, and delivered an AnNiahilator.

Before the attack, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton squared off against Jade Cargill, the former AEW TBS Champion riding high after securing her first singles victory over Naomi at WrestleMania 41.

Naomi stormed the ring and launched an assault on Cargill, declaring the match a no-contest. Naomi’s attack culminated in her driving Cargill into the steel ring post before engaging in a tense staredown with the reigning WWE Women’s Champion.. This distraction created the perfect opportunity for the returning Jax to strike, blindsiding Stratton from behind.

This marked Jax’s first appearance in a WWE televised match since Elimination Chamber, where she teamed with Candice LeRae in a losing effort against Stratton and Trish Stratus.