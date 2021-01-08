Nick Jackson Banged Up At AEW Dynamite, Not Expected To Miss Ring Time

Nick Jackson got banged up at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, but is not expected to miss any ring time.

Along with his brother Matt, The Young Bucks are the reigning AEW World Tag team champions. They teamed with SCU against The Acclaimed and The Hybrid 2 in the opening contest of New Year’s Smash (Night 1).

Mid-way through the contest, Jack Evans hit a 630 splash off the top rope onto Nick Jackson. Nick countered the move by putting his legs up, which resulted in Evans landing on them hard. He was limping later in the match, which indicates a possible injury. Footage of the move in question can be seen here:

Wrestling Observer Live notes that Jackson sustained a leg contusion, but thankfully there was no fracture. As of this writing, Nick Jackson still scheduled to compete next week at New Year’s Smash (Night 2). The Elite will be in action, as the Young Bucks team with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The trio, along with Gallows & Anderson, were part of the show-closing angle that saw a reunion of former Bullet Club members.