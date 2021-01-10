Nick Jackson Reveals He Was Bed-Ridden With COVID-19

Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks recently noted on his Instagram stories that he was sick with COVID-19 for several weeks back in September.

“Crazy to think there’s still COVID deniers out there in the world,” he wrote. “I had a pretty bad case of COVID in early September that kept me bed ridden for nearly 3 weeks. I couldn’t taste or smell for 2 and a half months. At one point my whole body had hives on it and my doctor said that it was definitely from COVID.”

“Matt had to do the majority of the work in matches once I returned safely because I couldn’t catch my breath. My cardio is finally back but it took months to finally feel like myself again. Let’s protect each other and wear a mask.”

Nick Jackson went from September 5th to October 21st, 2020 without wrestling any matches in AEW.

Nick Jackson also suffered a leg contusion on AEW Dynamite this week. He was teaming with his brother and SCU against the Acclaimed and the Hybrid2 when the injury occurred. He is not expected to miss any time, however. The Young Bucks are scheduled to team with Kenny Omega in trios action. Their opponents have yet to be named.