Nikki Bella Praises Sasha Banks: “She’s a Show Stopper!”

Even though Brie and Nikki Bella have not competed in the ring since 2018, they remain a fan of wrestling. They are often full of praises for other superstars, either on their own podcast on on someone else’s.

Recently speaking to Ashley Graham on Pretty Big Deal podcast, Nikki Bella heaped praise on the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks.

“I’ve always called it about Sasha Banks. Since the day she debuted, even right before she debuted. She has it all, what you look at in a WWE superstar,” Nikki Bella said. “She’s an incredible wrestler and an entertaining superstar. The minute she hits the ramp and comes through the curtain, you’re just locked in on her. Bianca Belair, she’s beautiful, fun to watch, and the most athletic human-being I’ve ever seen in my life. She’s a show stopper.”

Nikki Bella: It’d be a lot of fun to be on creative

Nikki Bella also said that she would be interested in joining the backstage creative team in WWE. She would like to do for the women what Daniel Bryan does for the men, she added.

“Brie’s husband [Daniel Bryan] is part of the creative team and works a lot with Vince McMahon on the creative stuff. I’ve always thought, in the back of my head, ‘I would really like to do that for the women.’ I’ve lived it as a WWE superstar, but I’m also a fan. I know what the people and I know how to get the best out of each woman because I know them. It’d be a lot of fun to be on creative,” Nikki Bella commented.

Brie Bella also chipped with a few good words for NXT superstar Rhea Ripley. Brie said that she was surprised Rhea Ripley was not called up to main roster yet and praised her previous storyline with Charlotte Flair, which she felt should have been a headliner.

“Same with Rhea Ripley. I’m actually bummed she’s not on the main roster yet because she constantly puts out great matches. Her look is incredible, she’s presence going to the ring. She’s still in NXT, which is great for NXT, but she should have been on the main roster years ago. Especially her storyline with Charlotte. I was like, ‘That’s someone who should be headlining Raw,’ Brie Bella shared.

Other female superstars Brie and Nikki Bella thought highly of were Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair.